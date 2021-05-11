Couple identified as Union Springs double murder victims

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police are getting closer to learning to what happened inside a mobile home in the Sardis Mobile Home Community that claimed two lives last week.
A man and his wife were found dead.
“I believe they were wrapped in some sheets or something of that nature,” said Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder.
The dead have been identified as 41-year old Ernesto Contreras and his 40-year-old wife, Tabitha May Contreras. The couple worked at nearby Wayne Farms, according to investigators.
“It is believed stabbing was a part of it,” Chief Felder explained. “Also, there was some blunt force injuries to both victims.”
Two people now face capital murder charges. They are 21-year old Ernesto Contreras Jr., the victims’ own son, as well as a 17-year old juvenile who is believed to be a friend of the younger Contreras.
“We haven’t gotten the motive yet, we’re still working on that,” the chief said.
And there’s another gruesome fact that’s been revealed as part of this case: Investigators believe the the two suspects were living in the home with the bodies.
Detectives believe the couple had been deceased for at least two days before their bodies were found Friday just before 6 p.m.
“They were in the mobile home at the time the officer got in the door, so they exited that mobile home when the knocks started ringing at the front door,” Felder said.
Police caught the two within 150 feet of the mobile home. The chief said they are being “somewhat” cooperative.
No one here can recall a double murder in recent memory in Union Springs. For now the two are being held without bond the the possibility more charges are coming.
The court assigned attorney Steve Money to represent the teen. Money told WSFA 12 News he questions the teen’s alleged involvement in the case, saying this case is in its early stages.
It’s not clear, for now, who the court assigned to represent Ernesto Contreras Jr.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.