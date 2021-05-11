Court docs: Suspects shot at 3 Montgomery officers, injured 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records have provided more details about a man involved in a shootout that left two Montgomery police officers injured over the weekend.
According to an arrest affidavit, Demetrius Renard Keith is charged with three counts of attempted murder and assault second-degree for an incident that started in the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road.
According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual involved in the shooting that led them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.
While around Tyler Court, three officers exchanged gunfire with Keith and two were struck, court records show.
Finley said Keith fled the area but was later found inside a storage facility behind a house.
Keith had been shot in the left elbow, police said. None of the suspect or officers’ injuries were life-threatening.
Montgomery police said the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.
Keith is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $195,000 bond.
