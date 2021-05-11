Mayor: Buc-ee’s considering location in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Speculation is building that mega-gas station/convenience store Buc-ee’s is considering Auburn for a future location.
Details on the project are limited but Auburn Mayor Ron Anders has confirmed the company is interested and is looking at possibly building at the exit 50 interchange off Interstate 85.
While “excited,” the mayor has indicated there’s a lot of work ahead.
Before a location can open, the hard work of coming to an agreement has to be completed.
“It is my understanding that a Project Development Agreement and several annexation and zoning actions will be on the May 18 agenda for City Council consideration,” Anders said.
If Auburn were to land one a Buc-ee’s, it would be the company’s fourth location in Alabama. The others are located in Leeds and Robertsdale with plans underway for a third store in Athens.
The Texas-based company has nearly 40 locations in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Georgia with future expansion plans.
