MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and storms have arrived for parts of south Alabama, and more is on the way later this evening. If you haven’t dealt with any wet weather yet, then you are likely mild and and muggy; most spots have climbed into the lower 80s thanks to morning sunshine, but now clouds are more abundant and coverage of rain is starting to steadily build... More on/off showers, storms through Thursday
The rain and scattered storms will continue through the evening into tonight. While we aren’t expecting it to pour non-stop, but there is a high probability of seeing some rain and thunderstorms now and continuing through Wednesday morning.
It won’t be a washout on Wednesday, but at least a few additional scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the afternoon behind the morning rain. It will be cooler as the stationary front that’s located along I-85 today pushes to our south. Highs will only reach the 70s
Some showers could continue into Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but models disagree on whether or not that actually happens. As a result, we’re maintaining low-end rain chances through lunchtime Thursday.
Even if it doesn’t rain Thursday morning, skies will remain mainly cloudy. That will keep high temperatures well below average in the upper 60s. That’s a solid 15 degrees below average for mid-May.
The good news is the sunshine returns just in time for the weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny Friday, Saturday and Sunday as high pressure takes control of our weather here in the Southeast.
Temperatures will respond nicely as well, pushing into the upper 70s on Friday, the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. The humidity will in the comfortable category each afternoon to make things even better.
It’s possible we see another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms heading into early next week, but it’s far too early to say much more than that.
