Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to cities around Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to cities around the Montgomery area!
As part of its annual coast-to-coast wienie roast, the Wienermobile drives across the country offering frank fanatics the chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels.
Below are the dates and locations to peek inside the American icon:
- Walmart Supercenter US-231 Wetumpka, Thursday, May 13, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter 145 Kelley Blvd Millbrook, Friday, May 14, noon to 3 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter 1903 Cobbs Ford Rd Prattville, Friday, May 14, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter 3801Eastern Blvd Montgomery, Saturday, May 15, noon to 3 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter 851 Ann St Montgomery, Saturday, May 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fans will be able to take photos of the lamborweenie and can receive an iconic Wiener Whistle. The events are free and people are encouraged to stop by and take a look!
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile dates back to 1936 when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl Mayer pitched the idea as a way to lift the spirits of Americans during the Great Depression.
