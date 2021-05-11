Rain and storms returning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of today is dry under mostly cloudy skies, but rain and storms are a good bet after 4pm. That is especially true the farther south you are in Central Alabama. It’s possible a few showers and storms develop before 4pm, but that just would be isolated activity.
Highs will head for the lower 80s with a muggy feel to the air.
The rain and scattered storms will continue through the evening into tonight. It won’t rain all evening or night, but there is a high probability of seeing at least some rain and thunderstorms between 4pm today and sunrise Wednesday.
A couple of stronger storms can’t be ruled out during this period, but the severe threat is extremely low.
It won’t be a washout on Wednesday, but additional scattered showers and a few storms are possible throughout the day. It will be cooler as the stationary front that’s located along I-85 today pushes to our south. Highs will only reach the mid-70s.
Some showers could continue into Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but models disagree on whether or not that actually happens. As a result, we’re maintaining low-end rain chances through lunchtime Thursday.
Even if it doesn’t rain Thursday morning, skies will remain mainly cloudy. That will keep high temperatures well below average in the upper 60s to around 70 at best. That’s a solid 15 degrees below average for mid-May.
The good news is the sunshine returns just in time for the weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny Friday, Saturday and Sunday as high pressure takes control of our weather here in the Southeast.
Temperatures will respond nicely as well, pushing into the upper 70s on Friday, the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. The humidity will in the comfortable category each afternoon to make things even better.
It’s possible we see another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms heading into early next week, but it’s far too early to say much more than that.
