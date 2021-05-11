Selma teen missing since February

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old who hasn’t been seen in almost three months.
A CrimeStoppers alert says Kelsey Johnson has been missing from Selma since mid-February. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says she left her home and never returned.
Authorities say they don’t know where she went but have reason to believe that she may be in the Montgomery area.
Kelsey is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2125 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
