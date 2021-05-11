6th person dies from injuries in March tornado in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed a sixth person has died because of injuries sustained from the March 25 tornado.
Five people were killed on the day the tornadoes slammed into Calhoun County.
According to the coroner, three family members were killed in the same house. A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road.
71-year-old James William Geno, 73-year-old Willie Gene Harris, 38-year-old Ebonique Harris, 69-year-old Barbara Harris, and 72-year-old Emily Myra Wilborn were killed on March 25.
