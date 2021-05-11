Woman dead after Prattville domestic incident, suspect arrested

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother is dead and a man has been charged after a domestic incident turned deadly in Prattville.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, officers were called to a home on Prestley Street Monday around 6:15 p.m. after a report of an argument and shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
The victim died at Prattville Baptist Hospital a short time later, the chief said. Adriquez Laderrion Harris, 26, was taken into custody and charged with murder.
The shooting happened after Harris got involved in an argument between the victim and another woman about their children, the chief stated, adding the victim’s children were inside the apartment at the time the shots were fired.
Thompson said Harris was also shot during the incident but his injuries were minor.
Harris is being held in the Autauga County Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
