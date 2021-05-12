COVID-19 vaccines available to ages 12-15 at Alabama CVS locations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CVS has announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for scheduling for children 12 to 15 years old at pharmacy locations nationwide, including 128 locations across Alabama.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for those as young as 12 years old. On Wednesday, U.S. health advisers endorsed use of the vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15.
Starting Thursday, participating locations will start administering the Pfizer vaccine to children. CVS says parent or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, CVS Health president and CEO. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”
Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. According to the company, the scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS locations that have the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.
CVS says walk-ins are also accepted.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, over 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Over 1.2 million residents have completed the vaccination series.
