Faulkner adds physical therapy degree program to school of health and sciences

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University’s College of Health Sciences has added a third-degree program to its school of Health and Sciences.
According to Faulkner, the Physical Therapy program will begin in August and is approved for a maximum entering class size of up to 50 students. Student applications are still being accepted through the end of May.
The new PT program, which will allow students to earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy, is a post-baccalaureate degree that allows graduates to apply for licensure to practice as physical therapists, which is required in all states, the university added. Graduates will be prepared to practice as generalists in diverse environments and as leaders in their profession, community and as part of the interprofessional health care team.
“I want to thank Dr. Heather Mount, PT program director and her entire faculty for the remarkable job they’ve done in achieving this milestone for the university,” said Dr. Dave Rampersad, Vice President of Academic Affairs.
Crews have been working to transform the 13-acre Montgomery East Plaza Shopping Center and former Burlington Coat Factory building into the location for the university’s new College of Health Sciences. The space will include labs, research center, classrooms, offices and more.
The property is located adjacent to the university’s campus. It does not include Hardee’s, El Jalisco or Root Salon, according to the university.
