Florida man charged with drug trafficking after Montgomery County chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida man has been arrested on multiple charges in Montgomery County, including fleeing from police and trafficking of opium.
Jacob Tyler Haag, 27, of Tallahassee, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on two counts of trafficking opium, two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and attempting to flee from law enforcement in a vehicle.
According to court documents, the incident happened on May 4 on U.S. Highway 231 South in Pike Road when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop.
Haag refused to stop for deputies and a short chase was started, court documents stated. The chase ended after law enforcement deployed spike strips and disabled the suspect’s vehicle.
After being taken into custody, the suspect’s vehicle was searched.
Law enforcement is said to have found him in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, 300 grams of acetaminophen/oxycodone, 110 grams of alprazolam, bags and jars of marijuana, a guy and other drug paraphernalia.
Haag was transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bond was set at $215,500.
