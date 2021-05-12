Gov. Kay Ivey awards grant to help child abuse victims in East Ala.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a grant to an East Alabama nonprofit agency that helps child victims of sexual assault and abuse in Lee and Macon Counties.
The $30,000 grant was awarded to Twin Cedars, based in Opelika. The nonprofit agency is using the funds to purchase equipment for forensic interviews for children ages 12 and older. Funds will also be used to educate and inform the public about victims’ rights.
The organization gives children a safe space to tell their story to forensic interviewers. The center also offers medical exams, therapy, family advocacy, court accompaniment and support groups for parents.
“Young victims of abuse deserve to have somewhere and someone to turn to and trust during such an awful time,” Gov. Ivey said. “Twin Cedars is staffed with understanding and compassionate people that help victims through these difficult times.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.
