Hurricane Zeta was officially a major hurricane at landfall

Many counties across the state had downed trees, power lines and power poles as wind gusts of 40-80 mph occurred along and just southeast of the center of Zeta’s track. Baldwin and Mobile counties were hit the hardest overall with wind and surge, but Choctaw, Clarke, Monroe, Washington, and Wilcox counties were also hit extremely hard. Those counties saw numerous to widespread tree and power line damage. Numerous homes -- estimated to be in the hundreds -- sustained damage in those counties.