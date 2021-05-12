Cloudy with some showers today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After widespread rain this morning, a few scattered drizzles are hanging around for the rest of the day. By this afternoon, most will be cloudy and dry, but a few spotty showers will be on radar. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 70s.
We can’t rule out a couple of random showers or sprinkles tonight into Thursday morning. Anything that does fall will be very light and spotty. Otherwise it’s a cloudy night with clouds breaking apart by tomorrow afternoon.
We’ll see some sun tomorrow, and as a result, highs could reach 70 degrees in places across Central and South Alabama (instead of everyone staying the 60s like originally thought).
Then, good news - an abundance of sunshine will return just in time for the weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday as high pressure takes control.
Temperatures will respond nicely as well, pushing into the upper 70s on Friday, the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. The humidity will in the comfortable category each afternoon to make things even better.
Overnight lows will be cool to chilly for mid-May, though. Upper 40s will greet us Friday morning, with low 50s Saturday morning and mid-50s by Sunday morning.
Models show at least some low-end rain chances heading into next week, but nothing is suggestive of anything more than a 20% chance at this point. We’d expect Monday and Tuesday to be mainly dry with the mid-80s continuing.
Humidity levels will rise heading into next week as our wind direction turns southerly and brings in Gulf of Mexico air.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.