New owners to reopen Eastdale Cinemas offer specials, low prices

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The movie theatre inside Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall is set to reopen in May.
After years of being closed, Eastdale Cinemas will feature a remodeled concession stand, state-of-the-art new projection systems and sound, new leather seats and one auditorium that features recliners.
According to the new owners, GQT Movies, one of the best deals is a $3.99 ticket for any show on Monday or Tuesday. Regular-priced tickets will range from $5.99 for an adult ticket to $3.99 for morning matinees. Afternoon matinees are just $4.99.
The theatre will also offer a special on Tuesdays for two movie tickets, two medium soft drinks and a large tub of popcorn all for just $20, GQT Movies COO Matt McSparin said.
“We are excited to enter the “Capital of Dreams” to bring back the escape that movies provide and offer winning pricing that is 15 to 20 percent less than your average moviegoing experience,” said McSparin. “We understand that entertainment options have gotten more and more expensive for families and individuals and that is why we are committed to affordable offerings every day, every show. Our model is to offer value in concert with high quality through cleanliness, safety, customer service and a guest-focused approach.”
“We are equally as excited and pleased to be offering such a great theater experience with such a great value to our guests and patrons of the mall,” Richard Holman, GM of Eastdale Mall added.
The theater will open just in time for Memorial Day, May 21, showing Cruella and the Quiet Place II.
