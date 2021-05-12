New owners to reopen Eastdale Cinemas offer specials, low prices

“We are excited to enter the “Capital of Dreams” to bring back the escape that movies provide and offer winning pricing that is 15 to 20 percent less than your average moviegoing experience,” said McSparin. “We understand that entertainment options have gotten more and more expensive for families and individuals and that is why we are committed to affordable offerings every day, every show. Our model is to offer value in concert with high quality through cleanliness, safety, customer service and a guest-focused approach.”