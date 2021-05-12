One more day with rain in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be another day with morning rain and a few storms. The most widespread rain will depart by the mid-morning hours, with just a chance of scattered showers and isolated storms developing into the afternoon.
It certainly won’t be a washout beyond this morning’s rain. There will be plenty of dry time for most of us during the afternoon with highs on the cooler side in the lower and middle 70s. If you see sun you may pop into the upper 70s.
We can’t rule out a couple of random showers or sprinkles tonight into Thursday morning, but those chances are only around 20% or so. Anything that does fall will be very light and spotty. Otherwise it’s a cloudy night and mainly cloudy day tomorrow.
Those clouds will only allow temperatures to rise into the upper 60s tomorrow. If we see sunshine at all later in the day we could hit the low 70s. By the same token, if clouds stay thick enough all day we may get stuck in the middle 60s.
The good news is sunshine returns just in time for the weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday as high pressure takes control.
Temperatures will respond nicely as well, pushing into the upper 70s on Friday, the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. The humidity will in the comfortable category each afternoon to make things even better.
Overnight lows will be cool to chilly for mid-May, though. Upper 40s will greet us Friday morning, with low 50s Saturday morning and mid-50s by Sunday morning. Keep those jackets and sweatshirts handy!
Models show at least some low-end rain chances heading into next week, but nothing is suggestive of anything more than a 20% chance at this point. We’d expect Monday and Tuesday to be mainly dry with the mid-80s continuing.
Humidity levels will rise heading into next week as our wind direction turns southerly and brings in Gulf of Mexico air.
