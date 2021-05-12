Pike Liberal Arts wins 3A state championship

“First thing I want to say is this team out here had unrealistic expectations from the start,” said head coach Rush Hixon. “They were expecting to three-peat. They had a COVID year last year, they didn’t get a chance to, new coach with myself, and then basketball and football go on to win championships. So everybody thought when that group rolled on the field that they were going to win just because of the letter on their chest. It wasn’t that way. That group bought into work, that group bought into each other. And it wasn’t easy. There were times that, you know, things got hard, things got questionable. They stayed course and really bought into what we were doing and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”