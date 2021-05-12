Pike Liberal Arts wins 3A state championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2021 AISA state baseball championship wrapped up at Paterson Field on Wednesday with the 3A title game between Pike Liberal Arts and Bessemer Academy. The Patriots were seeking their third straight state title, and won game one 6-2.
Pitcher Drew Nelson put Pike on the board in the bottom of the second with a ground out at first. That would be followed by another RBI, this time from Skylar Kidd who sent a bouncing ball through left.
But the Patriots were just getting warmed up; the next inning, the team plated eight runs on five hits, including a two-run triple and a two-run double.
The team would go on to score 13 runs, but only needed 12. The umpires ruled this one over in the third, as the Pike Liberal Arts Patriot secured their third straight state baseball title.
“First thing I want to say is this team out here had unrealistic expectations from the start,” said head coach Rush Hixon. “They were expecting to three-peat. They had a COVID year last year, they didn’t get a chance to, new coach with myself, and then basketball and football go on to win championships. So everybody thought when that group rolled on the field that they were going to win just because of the letter on their chest. It wasn’t that way. That group bought into work, that group bought into each other. And it wasn’t easy. There were times that, you know, things got hard, things got questionable. They stayed course and really bought into what we were doing and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Hixon is a graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School, and couldn’t be more proud to win this championship for his alma mater.
“It means a lot, I can’t really put it into words,” said Hixon. “Not many people get to walk through the door and do something they love and don’t consider it work. Every single day I show up to Pike I’m not really doing a job, I feel like I’m living my dream. Those guys make it very easy to live that dream and I really owe all the credit to them and my support system and everyone around me.”
The Patriots have now won a state title in football, basketball and baseball this year.
