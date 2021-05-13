Alabama Hospital Association celebrates 100 years of service, Hospital Week

“As we celebrate a century of collaboration, it’s very appropriate that we do so during Hospital Week, a national time set aside to thank hospital employees for the tremendous work that they do,” said Dr. Williamson. “You really can’t put into words how grateful we are for what they’ve done this year in particular; I was amazed every day at the courage, dedication and innovation of our hospitals and their staff and have never been prouder to work for an organization. The men and women who serve in our hospitals are truly heroes and deserve to be honored this week.”