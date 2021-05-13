Alabama Power warns of scam targeting customers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power officials said they are aware of a scam that is targeting its customers.
According to Alabama Power officials, the scammer will claim to be a representative of the company and will demand bank account or credit card information warning if payments are not received within a short amount of time, service will be disconnected.
Alabama Power officials said the company will never call customers and demand immediate payment or request bank or credit card information.
Officials added that Alabama Power will never come to a customer’s door and demand immediate payment.
Customers with any questions about their Alabama Power account are encouraged to call at 1-800-245-2244.
