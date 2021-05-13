Court records: Father charged in newborn’s death was out on bond for unrelated drug charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records say the father charged in the death of newborn son is also facing unrelated drug charges in Elmore County.
According to court documents, at the time Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. went missing, Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr. was out on bond for a February indictment. An Elmore County grand jury indicted him for reckless endangerment while driving under the influence of meth and other drug-related charges.
The Elmore County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday they are working to have Whisnand’s bond revoked.
The charges of the indictment are related to an incident that took place in June of 2020. According to court records, Whisnand was pulled over after an Elmore County Deputy noticed him driving erratically.
At the time of the incident, documents say, Angela Gardner, the mother of the Caleb Whisnand Jr., and another infant were also inside the vehicle.
Whisnand Sr. was charged Wednesday with manslaughter in the death of Whisnand Jr. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $100,000 bond.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office says more information will be released Thursday morning on Whisnand Jr.’s death and Whisnand Sr.’s arrest.
