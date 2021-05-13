Downtown Montgomery street closures Saturday for MPD chaplain’s funeral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced the temporary closure of several downtown streets Saturday as it prepares for the funeral of its longtime chaplain.
From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, the police department will close the following streets:
- Madison Avenue / North Ripley Street
- Columbus Street / North Ripley Street
- East Jefferson Street / North Ripley Street
- Fountain Street / North Ripley Street
- North Union Street / East Jefferson Street
The Rev. E. Baxter Morris, who served as MPD chaplain as well as senior pastor at First Baptist Church on N. Ripley Street, died May 2 while surrounded by loved ones, the city previously stated.
Morris dedicated more than 20 years of service to MPD as chaplain and led the congregation at the Brick-A-Day Church on North Ripley for just shy of 50 years, from 1972 until his death.
Morris’s visitation will be at the church he led, located at 347 North Ripley Street, on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10-11:45 a.m.
His funeral will be held at the same location at noon Saturday followed by burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Seating in the church is limited to 75 due to CDC guidelines. Masks are required and temperature checks will be administered. Funeral Services will be live streamed on YouTube and through the church’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church or to the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority, 2140 Upper Wetumpka Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36107.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.