Fugitive arrested after allegedly shooting same victim on different days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An attempted murder suspect whom law enforcement believes shot the same victim during two separate incidents has been captured, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Richard Surles, 26, was wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly robbing his victim of money and a cell phone at gunpoint before shooting them during a scuffle.
Days after the first crime, Surles is said to have shot the victim again in an attempt to intimidate them.
The suspect’s arrest came after an anonymous tip was made to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Surles was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department around 2 p.m. Tuesday without incident.
He’s charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
