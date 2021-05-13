Full sunshine ahead!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The forecast for today has changed quite a bit -- for the better! Instead of the overcast skies and cool temperatures, we’re now looking at plenty of sun with highs in the middle 70s.
It’s amazing what seeing sunshine instead of cloud cover can do when it comes to afternoon temperatures!
The sunny trend will continue through the weekend, pushing temps into the upper 70s on Friday, the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. The humidity will in the comfortable category each afternoon to make things even better.
Overnight lows will be unseasonably cool for mid-May for the next couple of mornings. We’ll head down into the lower 50s with some of those cooler spots reaching the upper 40s. By next week our lows are back in the upper 50s and 60s.
Models continue to show at least some low-end rain chances heading into next week, but nothing is suggestive of anything more than a 20% chance at this point. We’d expect Monday and Tuesday to be mainly dry with the mid-80s continuing.
By Wednesday and beyond the chance for showers and thunderstorms creeps up just a bit more into the 30-40% range. Humidity levels will also rise heading into next week as our wind direction turns southerly and brings in Gulf of Mexico air.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.