Health leaders say Pfizer will soon start making changes to quantities sent out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health officials said Pfizer will soon make changes to the amount of vaccines in each shipment to the state. Right now the amount of vials in the minimum order is 1,175, but Dr. Karen Landers said it will change to 500.
Landers said the state has significantly less Pfizer providers compared to Moderna, but she thinks the changes in Pfizer will help bring in more.
“I absolutely think it will help,” Landers said. We have been working towards having as many providers as possible to manage this supply.”
It’s because of Pfizer’s cold chain requirements. It needs an extra cold freezer for long term storage that not many providers have, but it can be short stored in a normal vaccine freezer for a few weeks.
“It’s hard to give a thousand plus doses even in a longer period of time but certainly in a couple of weeks,” she said. “I think having smaller amounts will allow this to go to smaller areas with less storage capabilities.”
Landers said even with limited providers, the state still has enough Pfizer vaccine for the newly approved 12 to15 year olds.
“Our current allocation is certainly not being utilized,” Landers said. “We want to utilize what we have, so we are not getting additional vaccine for this age group.”
Landers said the state will start getting smaller quantities of Pfizer by the end of this month.
