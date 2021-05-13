Hoover mom grateful to get kids vaccine to mitigate risk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that Pfizer vaccines are available to children between 12 and 15, some parents are grateful to have that added layer of protection.
One Hoover family has spent much of the past 15 months isolating due to the danger from COVID-19.
Victoria DeLano has two children, including a 16-year-old son with a rare condition.
“My 16-year-old son lives with mitochondrial disease and has a whole host of other health issues that come with that,” said DeLano.
The risks of what would happen if he contracted COVID-19, were dire.
“We have had to keep him very safe, and isolate him a lot more than most people for his safety,” said DeLano.
Now eligible to get the vaccine, his younger sister was eager to do her part, for her brother.
“She has seen her younger brother on a ventilator, in a coma,” said DeLano.
Both children are now in the process of getting fully vaccinated.
