JD Davison presented 2021 Mr. Basketball Award

LETOHATCHEE, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a tremendous senior season for Calhoun’s JD Davison, and he capped off his final year of high school with the 2021 Mr. Basketball Award. The award was presented to him by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama Sportswriters Association Thursday evening.
“It’s my senior year, so I planned on winning it again. So it’s very special just to received that and have that again,” said Davison.
Davison has been an integral part of Calhoun’s basketball team for four years; drawing crowds from across the state, dazzling fans with his on-court acrobatics, and picking up trophies left and right.
“It’s just special because we got to play because COVID was going on and a lot of teams were playing, so we just got that moment to play and to have fun and just do what we do,” said Davison. “We weren’t really thinking about the awards but once you win its just a special moment.”
The five-star Alabama commit and the number one point guard in the nation in his class was named Mr. Basketball for the second consecutive year. Davison is just one of five players to do so, all part of the legacy he leaves behind in Lowndes County.
“At Calhoun, people say I’m a legend here, so all I think about is going out and having fun and just listening to people talk about how incredible I’ve been here, so it’s just continuing that legacy everywhere I go,” he said.
Davison is just one of two players to advance to three straight Final Fours with the Tigers. He’ll join Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide this fall.
