Man found guilty in 2015 Dallas County murder

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has been convicted of murder and abuse of a corpse.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Thursday, a Dallas County jury has found 30-year-old Raphael Marquel Clark guilty in the shooting death of 22-year-old Derrick Dower. The shooting happened May 14, 2015.
According to court documents Clark contacted a Selma Police offer in the parking lot of Selma High School and told the officer he had shot and killed someone at the intersection of Dallas County Road 45 and Dallas County Road 3 in the Beloit-Orville area. The victim was identified as Dower.
Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway has ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report.
A sentencing date has been set for Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
