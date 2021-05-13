Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Montgomery neighborhoods

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To give more residents an opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the city of Montgomery is hosting several pop-up clinics.
According to the city, vaccine clinics will be hosted in several neighborhoods as a part of an initiative led by Mayor Steven Reed, Walmart, the Montgomery Housing Authority and Nehemiah Center and Metropolitan United Methodist Church.
The initiative, according to the city, is part of the Level Up campaign which works with community leaders to empower residents with knowledge to make informed decisions to protect themselves.
“Our goal has always been to protect the lives and livelihoods of everyone in Montgomery,” Reed said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are our best chance to do so. We are proud to work alongside partners like Walmart, Montgomery Housing Authority, Partners In Health, Nehemiah Center and Metropolitan United Methodist Church to bring these life-saving vaccines directly to our communities.”
The pop-up vaccine clinics will be hosted during times that are convenient for residents, the city added. The no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations will begin at four community hubs on the following dates:
- Gibbs Village East, Saturday, May 15 from 3-7 p.m.
- Nehemiah Center, Sunday, May 16 from 3-7 p.m.
- Victor Tulane Gardens Tuesday, May 18 from 3-7 p.m.
- Metropolitan United Methodist Church, Thursday, May 20 from 3-7 p.m.
Additionally, the city said the first 100 participants at each clinic will receive a $50 Walmart gift card.
Neither identification or insurance will be required to receive a vaccine at these clinics. Walk-up and drive-thru options will be available, and no appointment is needed.
Residents can call 2-1-1 between 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule a private, round trip ride or use promo code 10MVMONTGOMERY through the Uber app.
For more information, residents can visit www.mgmready.com.
