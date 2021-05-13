Sunny and dry now through the weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hello, blue skies! With abundant sunshine in place since this morning, temperatures have warmed up a bit more than originally thought. Highs are in the middle 70s for most. This is still around 10 degrees cooler than normal!
The sunny trend will continue through the weekend, pushing temps into the upper 70s on Friday, the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. The humidity will in the comfortable category each afternoon to make things even better.
Overnight lows will be unseasonably cool for mid-May for the next couple of mornings. We’ll head down into the lower 50s with some of those cooler spots reaching the upper 40s. By next week our lows are back in the upper 50s and 60s.
Models continue to show at least some low-end rain chances heading into next week, but nothing is suggestive of anything more than a 30% chance at this point. We expect Monday to be dry, then Tuesday and Wednesday to feature some shower and thunderstorm chances. Humidity levels will also rise heading into next week as our wind direction turns southerly and brings in Gulf of Mexico air.
