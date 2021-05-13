Troy prepares for return to normal operations on new CDC guidance

“I am grateful to all of our students, faculty and staff for their diligence this past year in observing our COVID-19 safety procedures,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Over the past few weeks, I have been encouraged by the declining numbers of COVID-19 cases on our Alabama campuses, including many days with no new cases reported at all. We feel now is the right time to begin our transition back to normal operations.”