Alabama Christian Academy’s Jalen Clark named 2020 Fever Star Athlete of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jalen Clark finished his career at Alabama Christian Academy with an amazing senior season in 2020 and has been named the WSFA 2020 Fever Star Athlete of the Year.
Well, Jalen called it a year ago!
“Well, it was actually Jalen who told you at last year’s Fever Star banquet. He came right up to you to take a picture with his mom. He said, ‘I just want you to know, I’m going to be next year’s winner,’” said former ACA head football coach Nate Sanford.
Outside of possibly seeing the future, what else can Jalen do?
In 2020, Clark passed for 1,794 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He rushed for 1,311 yards and 25 touchdowns.
He caught a touchdown pass and intercepted a pass on defense.
In summary, Jalen Clark can do a lot!
“What makes Jalen special, oh my goodness, the joy of life lives inside of this kid. He has a million-dollar smile. He’s got this vibe about him of having a good time but working hard. It not being just about him, but this underlying foundation of we’re going to win,” Sanford stated.
Clark helped ACA capture a region championship in 2020 and make a trip to the 4A quarterfinals.
“I’ve had some old-timers tell me that’s about as good as they’ve had out there on the grass at ACA. I can tell you this, he’s definitely one of the best that I’ve coached in 20 plus years, and one of the neatest human beings as well. He was a pleasure to coach,” said Sanford.
Next stop for Jalen, the Sun Belt Conference.
He signed with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on National Signing Day in February.
Clark becomes the 17th winner of the WSFA Fever Star Athlete of the Year award.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.