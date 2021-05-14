Alabama State wins SWAC softball tournament championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Make it back-to-back SWAC softball tournament titles for the Alabama State Hornets.
ASU completed its flawless run through the bracket Friday with an 8-1 win over Alcorn State in the championship game.
Alabama State used a six-run third inning to pull away from the Braves.
Jazmine Dodd led the way driving in three runs while Alex Massie added two RBI in the win for the Hornets.
ASU Pitcher Skyler Sullivan was named tournament MVP.
She struck out four Braves in the win. Her 18th win of the season.
Alabama State was playing in its sixth consecutive SWAC championship game.
The Hornets have won three titles since 2016.
ASU won the 2019 tournament title, and there was not a SWAC tournament in 2020 due to the season being cancelled because of COVID-19.
Alabama State will find out its regional destination on Sunday during the NCAA Selection Show.
