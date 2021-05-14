ALEA investigating double-fatal crash near Opp

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died after a Thursday night two-vehicle crash in south Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva and a 2016 Ford Fusion collided about six miles east of the Opp city limits.
ALEA said Virginia Holley Gipps, 73, of Opp, was driving the Chevy west in the eastbound lane on U.S. 84 when the vehicle hit the Fusion, driven by Khadijah Renea Lane, 24, also of Opp.
Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify the drivers of each vehicle after ALEA inadvertently transposed them in its initial release.
