A beautiful weekend start to finish

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sunny stretch will continue through the weekend with just a few clouds expected each afternoon at worst. Temperatures will continue warming as well...
Look for upper 70s today, lower 80s tomorrow and mid-80s by Sunday. Morning lows will continue to be unseasonably cool, however. Expect temperatures to start in the lower 50s on Saturday and in the mid-50s come Sunday morning.
So we get a comfortable and refreshing morning each day followed by a delightfully warm afternoon! To make things even better we will continue to see low humidity values!
As we head into next week our flow will turn more southerly, which means we get Gulf of Mexico air into Central Alabama. Humidity values will come up a bit as we progress through next week, resulting in more of a partly cloudy sky each day. That’s opposed to the mostly sunny skies we’ll have through the weekend.
That moisture increase also means a slight uptick in shower and thunderstorm chances beginning Tuesday. By no means will any one day be a washout, but there’s a low-end chance of a few isolated showers and storms Tuesday and beyond.
Those chances are running around 20-30%. As it looks now, the zone of higher rain and storm coverage will be just to our west next week.
Temperatures will continue to be seasonably warm in the middle and maybe upper 80s depending on if we see any rain or not.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.