Faulkner announces new head football coach

“We are very excited about what Rob can do for our football program. His two seasons at Faulkner have shown his passion for football, the student-athletes who work with him, and the mission of the university,” Faulkner Athletic Director Hal Wynn said. “Rob is well liked by his players and well respected among his peers. He is our seventh coach since we launched the program in 2006. It is my hope, he will be in this position for a very long time.”