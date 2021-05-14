Faulkner announces new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles football program introduced its new head football coach Friday.
Rob Gray will serve as the seventh head coach in program history after previously serving in the last two seasons on its coaching staff under Tommy Wasden.
“We are very excited about what Rob can do for our football program. His two seasons at Faulkner have shown his passion for football, the student-athletes who work with him, and the mission of the university,” Faulkner Athletic Director Hal Wynn said. “Rob is well liked by his players and well respected among his peers. He is our seventh coach since we launched the program in 2006. It is my hope, he will be in this position for a very long time.”
Gray spent the 2019 campaign as the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach before leaving to work with Charles Henderson High School in the fall, according to the university. As Faulkner’s 2020 season moved to the spring, Gray returned to the program as associate head coach while also leading defensive backs.
“I’ve been blessed with an incredible opportunity to not only coach young men, but to teach them and mentor them as well,” Gray said. “I look forward to not only winning games, but seeing these young men win and succeed in life. My family and I are extremely excited and I can’t wait to get started.”
Gray started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant on Bill Clark’s staff at University of Alabama-Birmingham from 2015-2017, the university said. He then went to Jacksonville State as a GA and outside linebackers coach in 2017 before serving as co-defensive coordinator and defensive back coach at Mobile Christian School from 2018-2019.
He played as an outside linebacker and safety at Jacksonville State from 2009-2013.
The Eagles went 6-2 and finished second in the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference in the 2020 season. They are set to officially kick off the Rob Gray era Saturday, Sept. 4 when they host Southeastern University.
