Governor Ivey signs wine delivery, daylight saving time bills into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday was a busy day in Montgomery as Governor Ivey signed a few bills into law.
The first of those was House Bill 437, the wine shipment bill.
“I want to first thank Representative Terri Collins for putting this legislation forward because it is certainly something the people of Alabama want available to them,” Gov. Ivey said. “Thank you to all involved in putting together a good, clean bill. We are moving Alabama with the times, and I am proud to officially make the wine shipment bill law.”
HB 437 is sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins who represents District 8 (House), which covers parts of Morgan County.
Cheers to that, Alabama!
Ivey also signed Senate Bill 388 into law, the Daylight Saving Bill. This is a federal law, so if Congress makes amends to it, Alabama would adopt Daylight Saving Time statewide
Lastly, Ivey signed Senate Bill 193 into law. SB 193 will add appropriations from the Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund to various school systems, colleges and universities in the state.
Ivey said it is a top priority of hers to invest in local schools.
“Investing in Alabama’s students in a productive way is investing in our future. It is critical, now more than ever, to find ways to improve our students’ learning journeys, and I am proud to officially put pen to paper on Senate Bill 193 to put funds into much-needed projects in our schools. As long as I am your governor, putting a greater emphasis on our schools will be a top priority.”
Here is the breakdown of those supplemental appropriations mentioned in Senate Bill 193:
FUNDS FOR ALABAMA PUBLIC COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
Alabama Community College System: $27,200,789
Alabama A&M University: $1,680,382
Alabama State University: $1,210,536
University of Alabama: $9,260,887
University of Alabama Birmingham: $6,329,438
University of Alabama in Huntsville: $2,989,723
Athens State University: $1,001,097
Auburn University: $8,188,295
Auburn University Montgomery: $1,702,996
Jacksonville State University: $2,888,482
University of Montevallo: $826,797
University of North Alabama: $2,336,879
University of South Alabama: $4,017,087
Troy University: $4,659,145
Tuskegee University: $278,293
University of West Alabama: $1,765,271
FUNDS FOR ALABAMA K-12 SCHOOLS
$205,971,947 is going to school systems statewide. Schools in the WAFF viewing area are listed below:
Albertville City: $1,588,423
Arab City: $725,869
Athens City: $1,253,353Boaz City: $657,638
Colbert County: $718,667
Cullman City: $882,412
Cullman County: $2,580,698
Decatur City: $2,401,290
DeKalb County: $2,435,440
Florence City: $1,248,864
Fort Payne City: $910,130
Franklin County: $996,149
Guntersville City: $504,829
Hartselle City: $950,265
Huntsville City: $6,441,389
Lauderdale County: $2,161,091
Lawrence County: $1,273,127
Limestone County: $2,986,110
Madison City: $3,210,535
Madison County: $5,281,831
Marshall County: $1,551,504
Morgan County: $2,063,716
Muscle Shoals City: $782,548
Russellville City: $694,641
Scottsboro City: $674,224
Sheffield City: $279,621
Tuscumbia City: $399,581
Cyber and Engineering, Alabama School of Cyber and Engineering: $83,907
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.