Man accused of killing Kimberly officer sentenced to 200 months in separate case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man accused of killing a Kimberly police officer will spend 200 months in federal prison, but the sentence is for another crime.
Preston Cheyenne Johnson pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a little more than 16 years in prison.
The federal indictment stemmed from an arrest in October 2019. That was about three months before Officer Nick O’Rear was shot and killed on I-65.
Johnson is charged with Capital Murder in that case and is expected in court in June 2021.
