Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting

Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
First responders on the scene of a double shooting on Montgomery's Pelzer Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | May 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 3:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are fighting for their lives after shots were fired Friday afternoon in Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 2900 block of Pelzer Avenue around 1:20 p.m. on reports of people having been shot.

On scene, first responders found a man and woman with life-threatening injuries. Both victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.

No details on a possible motive or suspects is clear as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.