Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are fighting for their lives after shots were fired Friday afternoon in Montgomery.
Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 2900 block of Pelzer Avenue around 1:20 p.m. on reports of people having been shot.
On scene, first responders found a man and woman with life-threatening injuries. Both victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.
No details on a possible motive or suspects is clear as the investigation continues.
