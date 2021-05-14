Montgomery baby’s cause of death detailed in court documents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records are providing new details into the death investigation of a Montgomery baby whose body was found earlier in the week.
Documents filed against the child’s namesake father, Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr., 32, say the child’s death resulted from blunt force trauma to the head.
The arrest affidavit also indicates the murder happened sometime between 3:45 p.m. and 10:49 p.m. on Monday. According to law enforcement, Whisnand Sr. called from the Circle K convenience store located on Wetumpka Hwy at 10:49 p.m. to report his son missing.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office told the public Thursday the newborn’s body was found in a rural part of Lowndes County. Court records also indicated he had been buried.
Other details surrounding the baby’s death were not available.
Whisnand was taken into custody shortly after a news conference where he and the baby’s mother, Angela Gardner, pleaded with the public for help to find him. The charges against Whisnand, which were initially reckless manslaughter, were upgraded Thursday to capital murder.
Whisnand is also facing unrelated drug charges in Elmore County. The Elmore County DA’s office says it is working to revoke the bond in that case.
