Police chase ends with Deatsville man crashing motorcycle

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon police chase ended when the fleeing motorcyclist struck another vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said the suspect, Tyler Gage Danford, 22, of Deatsville, was fleeing from Alabama state troopers, who were trying to conduct a stop on him for a traffic violation on Interstate 65.
Troopers pursued Dunford on the interstate through Autauga County until he attempted to exit at mile marker 179 to Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville, heading into Elmore County.
While exiting the interstate, though, ALEA said Danford hit another vehicle, bringing the chase to an end. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.