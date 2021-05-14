River Bend Brew Fest returns after year absence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attendees at the eighth annual River Bend Brew Fest say it was good to experience a taste of normalcy again.
“I am so glad to come out here. I just feel so free. I don’t have to wear my mask, and I can just move around and enjoy the weather. It’s just so nice out here,” attendee Jackie Hampton said.
The event returned this year after a year’s absence due to COVID-19 restrictions.
People enjoyed live music, as well as food and beer from local food vendors and breweries, and all proceeds from the event benefited the Family Sunshine Center.
Executive Director Tay Knight says the funds from the event helps their organization accomplish their mission.
“It will be used to help support the programs to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking. It’s a really heavy mission and we help people in crisis,” Knight said.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community by tying it in with a local charity that does fantastic work, and also providing the people of Montgomery with something unique and fun,” event organizer Ken Reyolds said.
While also benefiting local restaurants and breweries as well.
“Coming out to this, we can meet more people and get our name out,” Common Bond Brewery’s Caroline Shumbert said.
“I’m glad to be out where people can go taste our food, and we can go to people instead of them coming to us,” Executive Chef of Potz and Panz Demonica Pugh said.
Over 40 breweries and five local food vendors were at this year’s event.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.