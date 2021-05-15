2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Autauga County Friday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
ALEA said the wreck happened at 2:42 p.m. at the 144 mile marker, four miles west of Prattville, when a 2003 Nissan Xterra crossed over and hit a 2015 Nissan Versa. After hitting the Versa, the Xterra then hit a 2013 Kia Soul.
A passenger in the Xterra, Angela Renea Hagans, 47, of Prattville, and a passenger in the Versa, Sara Smedley, 86, of Autaugaville, were killed in the crash, ALEA said.
An investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
