This weekend forecast is hard to beat!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The title of this story says it all! With mostly sunny skies and lower humidity, this weekend is shaping up to be beautiful. Like yesterday, skies today could feature some fair-weather clouds, but skies will stay dry.
Temperatures are a bit warmer than they have been the past few days. Afternoon high temperatures will move into the 80s for everyone today. The low 80s are the forecast for today; the middle 80s are expected tomorrow afternoon.
Enjoy this nice weather! It doesn’t stick around for too long. A more southerly flow will take hold next week, which means Gulf of Mexico air will move into Central Alabama. With this added moisture to our atmosphere, humidity values will rise and more clouds will fill our sky. A slight uptick in shower and thunderstorm chances will begin Tuesday as well.
By no means will any day be a washout, but there’s a low-end chance of a few isolated showers and storms Tuesday and beyond. Those chances are running around 20-30%. As it looks now, the zone of higher rain and storm coverage will be just to our west next week.
Temperatures will continue to be seasonably warm in the middle 80s. The upper 80s possible depending on if we see any rain or not.
