Body found in Coosa County creek Sunday evening

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene of a body that was discovered in a creek Sunday evening in Coosa County.
The sheriff’s office says it was notified by a caller shortly after 6:15 p.m. that there appeared to be a body, face down floating in Paint Creek, located in the Hidden Valley Community.
Deputies from the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Chilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Alabama Law Enforcement Marine Patrol, Coosa County Coroner, Weogufka, Stewartville, and Marble Valley Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene.
The sheriff’s office said a Gap of the Mountain Rescue Squad is working to retrieve the body.
No details were immediately available about the person or their cause of death.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation and is asking anyone with knowledge about this case to call 256-377-4922.
