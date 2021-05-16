Suspect injured in Tallapoosa County officer-involved shooting

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Tallapoosa County after a suspect was shot Sunday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Details are limited, but ALEA said the incident happened around 1 p.m. in Dadeville and involved ALEA troopers and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
No law enforcement officers were injured, ALEA said.
The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.
