Temperatures are heating up!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -
Another warm day is underway! Highs are warming up into the middle 80s this afternoon. Despite the warmth, it’s still fairly comfortable because humidity is low.
Temperatures will continue to take it up a notch next week. We tack on a degree or two each day until the 90s become likely next weekend!
To add slight insult to injury, humidity values may rise some next week. It won’t be overly sticky, but you may notice a change!
Rain chances will stay very low through this time period. We can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most everyone will stay dry next week.
