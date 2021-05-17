Arrest made in Friday double shooting on Montgomery’s Pelzer Avenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with Friday’s double shooting on Montgomery’s Pelzer Avenue, according to court documents.
Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 2900 block of Pelzer Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Friday on reports of people having been shot. On scene, first responders found a man and woman with life-threatening injuries.
Ronnie Hawkins Jr., 27, is now charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary. The burglary charge stems from Hawkins’ alleged unlawful entry into the residence where the victims were then shot.
According to arrest affidavits, Hawkins shot one victim in the abdomen and the other in the buttocks and elbow.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment but their current condition is unclear.
Hawkins is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $180,000.
