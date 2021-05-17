Authorities: 6-year-old child dies following accidental shooting by 3-year-old sibling

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 6-year-old child has died after an accidental shooting by the 3-year-old sibling in Maylene in Shelby County.
Investigators confirmed a 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 6-year-old child Monday morning around 10:00. The initial investigation indicates the child used a firearm found in the residence.
The shooting happened on Goldilocks Lane in the Maylene Community. The child was taken to Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego commented on the incident, stating, “This was a truly tragic morning for Shelby County. Our agency grieves with the family of this child. I would like to thank the Alabaster Fire Department, County 17 Fire and Rescue, and Southeast Shelby Rescue for their assistance.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.