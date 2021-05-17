Clanton police chase ends with crash, suspect fleeing into woods

Manuel Lattimore (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | May 17, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 12:47 PM

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made following an early Monday morning incident in which Clanton police say a woman reported nearly being run over by a man in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the Trilliam Apartment Complex around 1:40 a.m. to speak with the woman but while approaching the area noticed a vehicle matching the one in the victim’s report.

Officers turned around in an attempt to make a traffic stop but the driver fled, prompting a chase.

The pursuit ended when the driver, later identified as Manuel Ernest Lattimore, attempted to make a turn from 7th Street to New Harmony but lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Lattimore was arrested after a brief foot chase into a wooded area.

Evidence seized after the arrest of Manuel Lattimore in Clanton
Evidence seized after the arrest of Manuel Lattimore in Clanton (Source: Clanton Police Department)

After being taken into custody, Lattimore was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of narcotics that police say were packaged for distribution, items for the weighing and packaging of narcotics, and a handgun.

Lattimore is being held at the Chilton County Jail.

